The Jefferson Educational Society is recruiting its 2018 class for the Civic Leadership Academy.

Leaders outlined the program Tuesday morning.

The program, which is now in its fourth year, prepares Erie professionals to be engaged in the community and how to be a force for change.

This year's class will tackle the issue of poverty in a group action project. Others have addressed blight and the opioid crisis.

New for 2018 is the Raimy Fellowship Program, which was inspired by alumni who wanted to see an academic component. It consists of sessions that will focus on leadership theory.