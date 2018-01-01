A Wattsburg man who police said fired a gun inside an occupied home and at a trooper faced a judge for sentencing Tuesday morning.

Judge William Cunningham sentenced Andy Allen, 50, to serve 2 years, 8 months to 5 years, 4 months in prison. He must also serve five years of state-supervised probation.

He pleaded no contest to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Jan. 31.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers from Corry and Erie were called to 9331 Haskell Hill Road in Wattsburg around 2 a.m. Aug. 29 for a report of a domestic dispute between Allen and his domestic partner, State Police said.

Allen fired a gun within the residence at some point during the argument while other people were inside the residence, according to investigators.

State Police said they found Allen outside the residence when they arrived at the scene. Allen was ordered to place his hands on his head but refused, went back into the home, got a pistol and fire rounds in an unknown direction, investigators said. Troopers said they took cover after hearing the gunfire, and Allen grabbed a shotgun and fired two rounds, which hit the tree above a trooper who was taking cover behind a vehicle.

Troopers tried to reach Allen by phone were not successful at first, but they later made contact with him and talked him out of the residence. He was arrested nearly a hour and a half later.