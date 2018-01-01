Wednesday marks a day in history that many will never forget. The assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who had a dream of justice and equality for all Americans. Ahead of the 50th anniversary of his death, a woman who was among a select few challenging segregation, years earlier, takes her message to Erie.

The youngest person in what's referred to as "Little Rock Nine" is speaking Tuesday night at Mercyhurst University. Earlier in the afternoon, Carlotta Walls LaNier took part in a discussion with university staff.

She is an inductee in the National Women's Hall of Fame and shares her experience to schools across the country.

She says, "I have been involved in this ever since 2009 actually when my book "A Mighty Long Way" was published by Random House, and found a lot of interest especially from universities and high schools coming to speak to their students about what took place."

In 1957, she and eight other students dared to challenge segregation in public schools in Little Rock, Arkansas. It was by enrolling at the all-white Central High School in September of that year.