The man who police said was a getaway driver in a shootout caught on camera last spring was sentenced anyways, even though he did not show up for court Tuesday Morning.

Shahiyd Carr, 20, will spend 2 to 23.5 months in prison once he is arrested after pleading guilty to tampering with evidence.

Carr repaired the bullet holes in a 2016 Chevrolet Impala involved in the shooting, according to investigators. He also did not report the shooting, police said.

The violent incident happened in March 2017 outside Moe's One Stop at East 24th and Parade Streets in east Erie.

Surveillance video shows a man, who investigators identified as Dameyon Massey, duck for cover inside of a white car after being shot at.

Massey then returned fire, striking Robert Burrows, 22, in the foot, police said.