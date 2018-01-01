The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosted its fourth annual Exploring the Arts with NAMI event at the Experience Erie Children's Museum. More than 60 children were there listening to music by local musician Lori Burke, and taking part in several activities, including mental health education. NAMI says that can explore how art and creativity can positively impact mental health and wellness.

NAMI Executive Director, Denise Kolivoski , says, "The children are just doing wonderful talking about mental health and wellness through music therapy. We're introducing children to the concept of wellness and its very exciting for them when you have the musicians and the music and the clapping."