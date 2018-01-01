The first full day of an I-90 detour between Route 6N in western Erie County and Route 7 in Conneaut, Ohio led to a major traffic slowdown.

The detour, which is expected to last until Thursday. is needed because of the emergency demolition of the Pond Road Bridge over Interstate 90.

\Traffic was very heavy on the Route 20 detour. And traffic also backed up along Interstate 90, as cars and trucks left the interstate to get on the detour.

Police in Conneaut were busy all day, directing traffic, trying to keep things moving.