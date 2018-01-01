ERIE, Pa. - A west-side neighborhood watch meeting Tuesday served as the perfect forum for the City of Erie Planning Director Kathy Wyrosdick. The goal: to collect as much feedback about the city's comprehensive plan, and what should happen moving forward.

"A nice component to Erie ReFocused is that it's meant to change and ebb and flow with the needs to this community, so we're certainly open to that," Wyrosdick said.

What's happened since the plan passed in 2016 is welcome news to Anna Frantz, who heads the Our West Bayfront neighborhood watch group. A key component of the plan is ridding blight like a home in her neighborhood on W. 4th St in February. But the plan also calls for a grassroots movement.

"We've spent quite a bit of time getting resources into the community to property owners to make improvements and repairs to their properties," Frantz said.

The plan focuses on three areas: economic strengths, housing and quality of life. That plan could turn to action soon at another W. 4th St. location, renovating the so-called "meth lab" house at 4th and Poplar into what's called a "pocket park" and community garden. The project is being developed by former Erie City Councilman David Brennan.

"We will be coming out with more intentional neighborhood engagement," Wyrosdick said. "We should be unfolding that in May."

One of the focal points of that so-called "comp plan" is in Bayview Park on W. 2nd St. Starting as soon as this year, things could look a little different with new play areas for children, teens and adults.

"We certainly need the city's support and partnership to make the improvements that we hope to make," Frantz said.