As part of the college's speaker series, Andrew Byrnes came to share his expertise.

Byrnes is a former Chief of Staff at the U.S. Patent and Trademark office.

In his speech titled, "The Path to Impactful Innovation: From the 'Innovation Mystique' to Transformative Change," he discussed his career path and innovation.

Byrnes now works as the Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Presence Learning.

Byrnes attended General McLane High School in the 1980s.