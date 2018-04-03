Police are investigating a shooting in Erie Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 400 block of West 16 Street around 11:17 p.m for a reported shooting victim.

There they found a 23-year-old man who had been shot three times, according to reports from the scene.

He told police it happened one block over on West 17th Street.

He had been shot once in the stomach and twice in the arm. The victim was conscious as rescue crews took him to UPMC Hamot for emergency surgery.