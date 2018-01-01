News
Global Youth Service Day Kickoff
The goal is to improve the community by engaging youth and giving them a voice.
Area students are brainstorming ways to make a difference in the community during this year's Global Youth Service Day.
Youth Leadership Institute groups met at the Blasco Library Tuesday morning to plan activities that will be part of Youth Service Day April 21.
There are many hands-on and behind the scenes roles available.
The goal is to improve the community by engaging youth and giving them a voice.
Erie County Councilman Carl Anderson is this year's honorary chairman.