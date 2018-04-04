Snow was a common sight this winter. The late December snowstorm shattered Erie's all-time record for snowfall.

The extreme storm was the result of lake-effect snow.

Dr. Elizabeth Thomas from the University at Buffalo is studying a unique hydrogen isotope found in lake snow; it's not found in normal snow.

She is trying to figure out if there will be more or less lake effect events in a warming climate.

Dr. Thomas said the answer to our future could be in our past, specifically the period 10,000 years ago.

She is studying the past by examining leaf wax. It is found in preserved sediments downwind of Lake Erie. The sediments contain those unique hydrogen isotopes, which date back thousands of years.

"We know already the isotopic signature of lake effect snowfall, so we can use past isotopic signatures compared to the modern isotopic signature to say something about how lake effect snowfall changed in the past," said Dr. Thomas.