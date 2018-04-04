News
I-90 Reopens Eastbound Lanes to Traffic in Erie County
Interstate 90 westbound continues to be closed from Exit 3 (Route 6N) in Pennsylvania to Exit 241 (Route 7) in Ohio.
Interstate 90 in Erie County has reopened both eastbound lanes.
It's all because of work to level the Pond Road Bridge over I-90 in Erie County. That's forced crews to close part of the interstate and detour traffic onto Route 20.
Conneaut police have been out directing traffic to keep things moving.
The closure is expected to remain in place until Thursday, April 5.