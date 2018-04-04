Interstate 90 in Erie County has reopened both eastbound lanes.

Interstate 90 westbound continues to be closed from Exit 3 (Route 6N) in Pennsylvania to Exit 241 (Route 7) in Ohio..

It's all because of work to level the Pond Road Bridge over I-90 in Erie County. That's forced crews to close part of the interstate and detour traffic onto Route 20.

Conneaut police have been out directing traffic to keep things moving.