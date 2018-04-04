Interstate 90 has fully reopened in both directions near the Pennsylvania-Ohio state line.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes were closed from Exit 3 (Route 6N) in Pennsylvania to Exit 241 (Route 7) in Ohio Monday night, forcing traffic to be detoured onto Routes 7, 20 and 6N until the interstate reopened Wednesday morning.

The closure was required due to emergency demolition of the Pond Road bridge.

The Pond Road Bridge in Springfield Township was closed March 26 after an inspection. It revealed severe damage to a fascia beam over the eastbound lanes of I-90.