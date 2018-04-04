The Millcreek Township School District plans to tighten up security at its schools. The district is fast-tracking plans to beef up that security, following the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

And one part of the plan includes installing a safety film to protect the glass in doors. The safety film will be installed this summer at each of the district's 10 schools.

The safety film can delay an intruder for up to two minutes, giving schools and police more time to respond.

The school district sent out an email to parents and faculty last night detailing their plans.

A company called 3M provides the safety and security film.

It’s expected to cost the district between 100,000 to 150,000 dollars.

The district is also installing steel doors by the fall.