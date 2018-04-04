The Springfield Township woman who told police a gun "just went off" when she shot and killed her husband is avoiding jail.

Catherine Lucas, 53, pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter Wednesday in the shooting death of her husband, 46-year-old Kevin Lucas. She was then sentenced to five years probation as part of the plea deal, which prosecutors did not object.

The fatal shooting happened at the couple's home in Springfield Township in February 2017

Lucas initially told police that a gun she was holding "just went off" during a fight.

Her lawyer claims that she endured years of emotional and physical abuse during their 16-year marriage.

Lucas' lawyer said Kevin Lucas held a gun to his wife's head and threatened to kill her in the past.