A bright orange liquor license application sign has a lot of people talking on the campus of Mercyhurst University.

As you walk into the Carolyn Herrmann Student Union Building, the orange application sign is hard to miss.

Students and Alumni has been wondering what the future plans could be with the acquisition of a liquor license. It turns the university is planning to open an Irish themed pub on the ground floor of the student union. Currently that part of the building is being used as seating for the Laker Inn cafeteria, but will be transformed into a bar that will hold around 60 people.

The pub would be overseen by Parkhurst, which is the same company who manages the food on campus currently. They would be the one who would staff the bar, however waiter and waitress positions could open up for students.

David Myron, Vice President of Finance and Administration says that this is not only a way to enhance the college experience but also emphasize safety at the same time.

“We see a number of advantages to having a pub on campus, foremost among them, student safety. Having a pub on campus could deter students from drinking and driving; reduce the opportunity for drinks to be spiked or drugged, and provide more direct oversight of potentially dangerous behaviors like binge drinking." - David Myron