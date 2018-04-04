A former Edinboro University student charged with setting up a drug robbery that ended in a fatal shooting returned to court Wednesday to enter a plea.

Andrew Baker, 23, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery.

Investigators said Baker and O'Shae Imes attempted to rob Devin Stevenson, 23, of marijuana at an off-campus apartment in Edinboro.

Both Baker and Imes were shot by Stevenson.

Imes died a year later.

Stevenson was charged with homicide but was acquitted on the charge last month after a jury determined he acted in self-defense.