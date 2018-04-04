News
Man Charged in Edinboro Drug Robbery Case Pleads Guilty
Andrew Baker, 23, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery.
Wednesday, April 4th 2018, 1:32 pm EDT
A former Edinboro University student charged with setting up a drug robbery that ended in a fatal shooting returned to court Wednesday to enter a plea.
Andrew Baker, 23, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery.
Investigators said Baker and O'Shae Imes attempted to rob Devin Stevenson, 23, of marijuana at an off-campus apartment in Edinboro.
Both Baker and Imes were shot by Stevenson.
Imes died a year later.
Stevenson was charged with homicide but was acquitted on the charge last month after a jury determined he acted in self-defense.
Baker faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced June 11.