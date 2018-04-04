News
Body Washes Ashore in Ashtabula County
It was discovered in the 6700 block of Lake Road around 12:16 p.m.
Wednesday, April 4th 2018, 3:46 pm EDT
The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body that washed ashore in Geneva Township Wednesday afternoon.
It was discovered in the 6700 block of Lake Road around 12:16 p.m.
The victim, who is a white male, has not been identified.
It's unclear how long the body had been on shore.
The Ashtabula County Coroner is investigating but has not released any information.