Erie City Council today urged Congressman Mike Kelly to hold a public, town hall meeting on gun violence.

Just yesterday, Kelly told us he would prefer to meet privately with local students who have pushed the idea of a public forum.

Kelly says a town hall meeting can be chaotic when a group of people attempts to dominate the session.

But council today voted unanimously to urge Kelly to change his mind.

Members say a town hall meeting gives everyone a chance to speak and be heard on an important issue.

City Councilman Casimir Kwitowski said, "He would be impressed by how many people would show up. A private meeting is OK but why not both? If you want to meet with student leaders that is fine. But how do I get involved?"