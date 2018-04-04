City Council Urges Congressman Kelly to Hold Public Town Hall Meeting on Gun Violence
Erie City Council today urged Congressman Mike Kelly to hold a public, town hall meeting on gun violence. Just yesterday, Kelly told us he would prefer to meet privately with local students who have pushed the idea of a public forum.
Kelly says a town hall meeting can be chaotic when a group of people attempts to dominate the session.
But council today voted unanimously to urge Kelly to change his mind.
Members say a town hall meeting gives everyone a chance to speak and be heard on an important issue.
City Councilman Casimir Kwitowski said, "He would be impressed by how many people would show up. A private meeting is OK but why not both? If you want to meet with student leaders that is fine. But how do I get involved?"
Council members think it is important for the Congressman to hear from the entire community about gun violence and gun safety.