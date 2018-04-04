Erie City Council today approved a plan to turn over police testing to Mercyhurst University.

Supporters of the idea think it could at least indirectly, help boost the city's efforts to attract minority police recruits.

Many applicants now are forced to take two tests.

One with the city, the other at Mercyhurst, which covers more than two dozen other law enforcement agencies around the region.

Now the city can use the money budgeted for testing to boost police diversity efforts.

Another plus, the Mercyhurst test is given annually.

The city test was only administered every two years.

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny said, "By doing it every year, we have increased the chance they have to take the test."

City Councilman Bob Merski said, "Instead of taking two tests, a special one for the city, I think deters some minorities and other people from applying for the position. It is a one stop shop which I think is a good thing."

Mercyhurst will administer both the physical and written police tests in August.

Information on the testing is available at www.policeacademy@mercyhurst.edu