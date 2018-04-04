Erie Mayor Joe Schember is urging citizens to abide by the rules of the city's Large Item Collection Program. His request comes after he, and two members of his administration, took a tour of some neighborhoods this morning.

The rules are simple. One large item can be placed at curbside each week during April. No automotive items. No electrical items. No construction materials, No hazardous materials. All other refuse must be placed in cans or bags, as usual.



The mayor saw many violations during his drive around the city today. He said neighborhoods look bad when too many large items are put out at the same time. He also said some citizens are simply throwing small items on top of the large ones, creating a mess.



Schember said the city could issue citations, but it would be difficult to enforce fairly.

"We want to be careful because we want to be fair with everybody. Obviously, of we're going to do some sort of penalty for one person, we want to make sure we're doing the same thing for anyone who does the same thing," he said.