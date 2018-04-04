The Springfield Township woman who fatally shot her husband in the face, will not spend any time in prison.

On Wednesday, 53-year-old Catherine Lucas pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to serve five years of probation for fatally shooting her husband, 46-year-old Kevin Lucas

On February 3, 2017, investigators say Catherine Lucas told police that her husband threatened her with a gun, after the couple had been in a physical argument.

Police say Mrs. Lucas told investigators that she then pointed a gun at her husband to scare him, and the weapon just "went off," striking him in the face.

"She stated from the beginning, that she did not mean to shoot him,” said Lucas’ lawyer Jeff Veitch. “While we felt we did have a very good chance at prevailing at a jury trial, the resolution here, is a fair one.

In court, Mrs. Lucas apologized.

“I would do anything to turn back the hands of time, for this to not have happened," said Lucas. "I do still love him and miss him."

Both prosecutors and Lucas’ lawyer say the couple had a history of violence.

"The domestic violence situation is a problem in this county and every county,” said Veitch. “The domestic violence situation definitely played a role in this case."

Erie News Now asked Erie County Assistant District Attorney Erie Connelly why the Commonwealth agreed to the plea.

"She was grossly negligent or reckless, which is the definition of involuntary manslaughter,” said Connelly. “There was no actual intent, and we wouldn't have been able to prove that she had any type of premeditation or actual intent to kill him."