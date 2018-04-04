It's the first week in Erie for Charles Zogby, the newly appointed financial administrator, for Erie's Public Schools.

Superintendent Brian Polito took him on a tour of some of the district's school buildings. The tour included trouble spots on the lower level of NW PA Collegiate Academy. He saw places where the promenade is propped up with wooden support beams, and water leaks in to the building.

He saw an old gym and pool that can't be used, because of their deteriorating condition. "Surely it's a stark contrast," Zogby said. "You look around the halls and everything’s well maintained and there’s obviously a lot of good things happening academically, but then you know as we just did...you open a door and it’s like a house of horrors."

Zogby was appointed by Governor Tom Wolf to work with the district, as it develops a financial and facilities plan. His oversight is required by state law, because Erie schools are in financial recovery and after demonstrating their need were awarded an additional 14-million dollars per year in state aid.

Mr. Zogby said the financial problems for Erie's Public Schools weren't built overnight. "It’s been a multi-year process and I think with the extraordinary state aid that was provided it’s an opportunity for the district to not only stabilize its finances but I think as the superintendent and I have talked continually it’s a chance to really move the district forward with some planning."

According to Zogby, facilities needs will be part of that puzzle.

Superintendent Brian Polito said working on the financial plan and a strategic plan will be top priorities over the next couple of months. As for the new financial oversight, he said it's going well so far. "Charles is really gathering a lot of information right now, he’s asking a lot of great questions," Polito said. "He’s repeated time and time again, that he’s here to work with us to develop this plan that’s going to meet out needs here in the district both financially and educationally."