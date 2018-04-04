If you're an outgoing people person and you love history, you may want to volunteer for a special project to collect U.S. Army veteran stories.

The Erie County Historical Society will offer a training at the Watson Curtze Mansion April 26-27 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

They need volunteers to be part of the Veterans Ambassador Program. It's a nation-wide initiative of the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center in Carlisle, PA.

The idea is to train citizens to help collect veterans' personal stories to include in the historical archives of the Army. Veterans will first fill out a questionnaire and then will be selected to offer their oral histories.

Mark Steg, board member of the Erie County Historical Society is coordinating the local training days. He says it is especially important to capture the stories from WWII veterans before it's too late. "The motto of the Army U.S. History Center there is all veterans all stories, we want em all, because this fleshes out the official histories that already exist...gives the emotion the thoughts at the time, and puts more meat on the bones," Steg said.