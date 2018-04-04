Meadville-based Ainsworth Pet Nutrition is being sold to J.M. Smucker in a $1.9 billion all-cash transaction.

J.M. Smucker made the announcement Wednesday. The move will strength its pet food portfolio as the market grows, according to the company..

Pet food and pet snacks generate more than $30 billion in annual sales at United States retailers, according to J.M. Smucker.

Ainsworth produces, distributes and markets pet food and pet snacks.

It operates manufacturing facilities in Meadville, Pennsylvania and Frontenac, Kansas. More than 700 Ainsworth workers will join J.M. Smucker.

About two-thirds of its sales come from the Rachael Ray Nutrish brand. Its other key brands are Dad's and Better Than.