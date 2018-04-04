ERIE, Pa. - Only Pennsylvania State Police can use radar guns to monitor the speed of traffic on local highways. But that could soon change if a bill passes in the General Assembly.

A hearing Wednesday before the Pa. House Transportation Committee now moves the bill into its next phase where it will likely face more scrutiny.

"The radar devices are far more versatile than the devices we have now," said Sgt. Anthony Chimera of the Millcreek Twp. Police Department's traffic division.

Right now, Pennsylvania is the only state in the country that does not allow local law enforcement to use radar guns. Agencies like the Millcreek Township Police Department are forced to use non-electronic methods to catch speeders, traditionally using painted lines and a stopwatch.

"Our stance is that it will us to control major crashes and fatalities," Chimera said of the radar guns.

That's the argument supporters make, and data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration backs that up. A 2017 report compiling 2015 data shows Pennsylvania had the fourth-highest number of speeding-related fatalities with 540, behind only Texas, California and North Carolina.

The Pa. State Senate overwhelmingly passed their version of the proposal last fall by a vote of 46-3. Sen. Dan Laughlin (R-49th District) was among the majority.

"People driving on the highway speeding doesn't scare me as much as it does through people's neighborhoods," Laughlin said by telephone on Wednesday.

State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro (D-3rd District), whose district covers Millcreek Twp., is concerned the tool will force officers to generate more revenue for their municipalities by penalizing drivers for what he calls "minor infractions."

"I'm extremely concerned that – knowing there's evidence of this practice – local governments will strong-arm their officers to use this practice in order to generate more revenue," Bizzarro said as part of a statement to Erie News Now following the hearing. Bizzarro noted he has not decided whether or not he will support the legislation.

If a local department were to purchase those radar guns, they would come at taxpayer expense. They range in price from less than $100 to several hundred dollars depending the make and model. In Millcreek, they would need about 10-15 radar guns to fully equip their department, Chimera said. But he believes it would be a worthwhile investment to reduce high-speed traffic accidents and, ultimately, deaths.