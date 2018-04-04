Threatening Graffiti Found in Collegiate Restroom
ERIE, Pa. - A stronger police presence will be seen Thursday at Collegiate Academy, after a written threat was found inside the school.
Daria Devlin, the coordinator of grants and community partnerships at the Erie public schools, told Erie News Now, graffiti was found Wednesday afternoon in a girls' restroom, and it included some threatening language.
District police were called in to investigate, and the threat was deemed not credible.
Parents have been notified, and administrators have asked for extra police support Wednesday morning as an added precaution.