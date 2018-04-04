News
New Women's Shelter Opens on Erie's East Side
The Maryrose Sanctuary is located at 239 E 8th St.
Wednesday, April 4th 2018, 11:31 pm EDT by
ERIE, Pa. - A new overnight shelter for women was dedicated Wednesday night.
The Community of Caring held an open house for the Maryrose Sanctuary.
With the overflow shelter now closed, many homeless women have nowhere to go.
This gives them an alternative to sleeping on the streets, or being abused and taken advantage of.
