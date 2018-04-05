It's been 50 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated outside of his hotel room in Memphis, Tennessee.

And tonight, members of the Erie community gathered to share their memories of Dr. King, and his lasting legacy.

A bell rings 39 times. Each represents a year of Dr. King’s life, before it was taken from him in 1968.



But this evening isn't about the end, but rather, the continuation.



"We’re not here to commemorate an assassination."

President of the Inter church Ministry, Johnny Johnson.

"We’re here to celebrate, and commemorate the life of a great man." Johnson said

Johnson was among a group of panelists who lead the ceremony.



"He talked about justice, equality, and he talked about all of the things that we're facing today." Johnson said

Taking in the ceremony is 16-year old, Chase Hughes. Hughes says it was King's message of peace, in the face of anger, that inspires him the most.

"Maybe the anger and the hatred isn't towards them, but it's towards the fact that he really didn't get to finish what he said.” Hughes “But it's really the fact that no one else had their input on what he did, it was always him."

Panelists shared where they were the day of Dr. Kings’ death. But most importantly, they shared how it was his work, and not his death that should be remembered.

"The dream continues. The dream does not stop." Johnson said

And that dream stays alive, through the efforts and understanding of young people like Hughes. Who today, are pushing against the wrongs they see in society, much like Dr. King did, 50 years ago

“You don't have to completely understand what I’m saying, but you definitely have to understand that it is all of us together, and none of us separate.” Hughes said “If we get together and actually say, you're my brother, you're my sister, or you’re my friend, then maybe just maybe we could possibly start to understand that it's not just us. We could be the ones who teach the younger kids that, just because this happened a long time ago doesn't mean it has to happen again."