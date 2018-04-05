The superintendent of Erie's Public Schools said the safety and security of students is always a priority, but he said the district is ahead of most other area school systems because it already has its own police department.

The department includes 6 full and 3 part-time officers who spend time in each of the district's buildings.

They have been extra vigilant about securing doors after someone wandered into Collegiate Academy through an open door late last year.

The district has not made changes since the Parkland shooting, but it has been practicing emergency drills with students and staff.

"We have just completed emergency management plan that has different procedures that all the teachers are aware of and have information in their building on how to react in different crises," said superintendent Brian Polito. "We have been doing drills twice a year in the buildings at a minimum, making sure that the students and staff know how to react in different situations."