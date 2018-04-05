A teacher at Erie's Pfeiffer-Burleigh Elementary School is able to add more resources to her classroom after a big surprise Wednesday morning.

Pre-K teacher Elissa Downes thought the regional president of PNC visited her classroom just to read to the students, but Jim Stevenson came for another reason.

After the books were read, Stevenson surprised the teacher by presenting her with a $2,000 gift card.

Downs will use the money to enhance the learning experience for her students.

"I know my students are really into STEM material," said Downes. :They're really into the science, technology, and math. I just can't wait to bring in some more things for them."

"It's wonderful to be able to recognize teachers who give so much of their time and effort to their young people," said Stevenson. "They represent the cornerstone of our future."