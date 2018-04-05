Each week, Erie News Now teams up with the Erie County Sheriff's Office to help land wanted suspects behind bars.

This week, they are looking for Sheena Beebe, 29. She is wanted for two probation violation warrants on the original charges of retail theft.

They are also looking for Joshua Lacey, 37. He is wanted for a probation violation warrant on the original charge of forgery.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of the two can contact the Erie County Sheriff's Warrant Division at 814-451-7436.