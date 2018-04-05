Overton told our news partner “the dog made a couple of attempts to be aggressive." Overton said the dog, named Champagne, bit him and his young daughter once before and he hanged the dog after a third aggressive incident, however he regrets his decision now. Overton admitted that his dog deserved a proper burial and went on to say he loved the dog and that he was a member of the family.

"In the heat of the moment, I did what I had to do as a parent," said Overton.

When asked if he thought about calling the Humane Society to come and take the dog, Overton said no.

“When the dog got aggressive, it was me against the animal," said Overton. “It wasn’t me against the family dog anymore; it was me against the animal and protecting my family,” he added.

Overton denied that he has a history of animal cruelty, saying that he has cared for many pitbulls during his lifetime.

Overton said the dog has been hanging in the woods since the beginning of winter.