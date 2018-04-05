Traveling to some of the bigger grocery stores for healthier food options can be a struggle. That's why for the next eight weeks the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s is encouraging people to purchase nutritious foods from corner store markets.

This is part of its Healthy Corner Store Heart Smarts Initiative that kicked off this week. The program encourages people to buy nutritious foods from these stores.

The Department of Health is funding the program through a grant.

Several corner stores in Erie are participating, including Larry’s Central Market, Serafin’s Food Market and Sammy’s. Folks can arrive at the stores between 3 to 5 p.m. during the allotted days to receive a four dollar voucher.

“By giving out these “heart bucks” people will try things that they haven't tried before and they'll start making sustainable changes in their diets and trying new healthier foods,” Health Department Public Health Educator Alex Lorio said.

Health officials said there’s a growing interest from people to purchase healthier options and they hope the trend continues.

“Our stores were increasing their inventory,” Lorio said. “They had healthier items, but just because the healthy items are there doesn't mean customers are going to start buying them. We're teaching people different aspects of nutrition and how to be healthier and giving them a change to try healthy item that they might not have tried otherwise.”

Hearts Smarts locations include:

Tuesday’s - Larry’s Central Market, located at 1626 Sassafras Street

Thursday’s – Serafin’s Food Market, located at 601 E. 24 th Street

Street Friday’s – Sammy’s, located at 717 Liberty Street