A man has been arrested after a shooting late Tuesday night on Erie's west side.

Keiyauve Gates, 21, faces charges of attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and several firearms charges.

Police were called out to West 16th and Chestnut for a reported shooting victim around 11:17 p.m.

Officer found a 23-year-old man who was shot three times.