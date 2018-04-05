The Erie man whose caught-on-camera arrest sparked a federal justice department investigation is now claiming race motivated the arresting officers.

Erie News Now was first to show you security camera video of the June 2016 arrest of Montrice Bolden outside an east Erie tavern.

He ended up with serious facial injuries and a concussion.

Police said the arrest became physical after Bolden tried to take one of their guns.

In the end, the U.S. Department of Justice decided the actions of police were justified, but Bolden filed a lawsuit against the city that claims excessive police force.

Erie News Now has obtained a copy of the suit that was recently amended to include a claim that race was a motivating factor for the six police officers.

Bolden's lawyer cites a Mercyhurst University study on racial disparity when Erie Police are searching and arresting suspects.