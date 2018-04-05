Both organ donors and recipients turned out today at UPMC Hamot to highlight Donate Life Month.

The hospital just began doing kidney transplants in late 2016, and 18 have been performed.

But the need for organs remains far greater than the supply.

About 8,000 people are waiting for new organs in the state.

About 115,000 are on waiting lists nationwide.

Chris Moore needed a new kidney and he received one, thanks to his co-worker and friend Rebekah Ceidro.

He said the new kidney dramatically improved his life.

He said, "To get a kidney from a living donor. it adds years to my life. But I also I have avoided the stress and strain and mental stress and strain of just being on dialysis and that was major for me."