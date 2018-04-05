A new program was unveiled today to prevent blight in Erie, Corry and other locations around the county.

Community and government leaders announcing the new Renaissance Block Grant program.

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority earmarking $500,000 for the program over the next two years.

It is based on a successful program in Jamestown, New York.

Property owners can apply for matching grants of up to $5,000 to fix up the exterior of their home and property.

The hope is the grant money will be an incentive to improve neighborhoods before blight becomes a serious headache.

Our West Bayfront Neighborhood Executive Director Anna Frantz said, "There are a lot of property owners that need a little bit of extra funding to make the kind of repairs and enhancements that are needed on their homes."

Homeowners interested in applying for a grant can get information on the ECGRA website.

The deadline for applications is May 3.