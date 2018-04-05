A big day at the Erie Zoo.

Two young female lions were on public display for the first time.

Our camera was there as zookeepers removed the covering on one of the glass windows of the exhibit.

It was the first time sisters Desta and Eva could be viewed by zoo visitors.

They arrived from the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. in late October, but have been kept out of the public eye to get acclimated to their new surroundings.

Now the zoo has a third lion, a 20 year old female.

But she will be kept separate from the two young sisters as a precaution.

Erie Zoo President Scott Mitchell said, "We would be worried she might not be able to defend herself. Even against one it would be difficult but with two it would be a real challenge. And these two girls are sisters. So they have been together their entire lives. So we really did not think it was worth the risk."

Both new lions are healthy and have good appetites.