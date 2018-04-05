News
EMTA Hosts Public Meetings on Long-Term Transit Plan
The public's input will help set service priorities for the transit system.
Thursday, April 5th 2018, 6:30 pm EDT
EMTA hosted two public meetings to collect feedback on a long-term transit plan at the Intermodal Center Thursday.
The plan will evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of EMTA's existing transportation system plus look at opportunities for service improvement and expansion.
It will be part of a five-year plan. The last one was developed in 2006.