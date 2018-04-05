Erie Mayor Joe Schember hosted his first brown bag lunch Thursday with city residents.

Five residents joined him at Erie City Hall.

The mayor said there is no set agenda for these lunches, but it offers the public an open opportunity to share their ideas and ask questions.

Crime, jobs and the Parade Street area were discussed during Thursday's meeting.

Some food was even donated, and the police chief also stopped by to hear what the attendees had to say.

It's part of Schember's campaign promise to be open and available to the residents of Erie.

The lunches will be hosted the first Thursday of each month.