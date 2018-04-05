A Jamestown, New York, man faces a felony charge of cruelty to animals, after being accused of hanging his pit bull from a tree.

On Thursday, 47-year-old Robert Overton turned himself in to the Jamestown Police Department.

In a recorded interview with our news partner in WNY News Now, Overton said his dog, a female pit bull named Champagne, got aggressive with his family several times, biting both him and his daughter on separate occasions.

After the dog bit him a second time, Overton said decided to put her down.

“I will not let an animal destroy my world, even though that animal is part of the family," said Overton. “She got real aggressive and I took it upon myself to put her down. I'm not going to sit here and have an aggressive dog in my house. My wife is pregnant."

Jamestown Police Captain Robert Samuelson describes the animal cruelty case as disturbing.

"Going on 25 years for me now, and I've never seen anything like this in our area before,” said Captain Samuelson. “Hope we never do again."

Overton says he killed his dog to protect his children.

"When you're dealing with that spur of the moment thing, you're dealing with life or death,” said Overton. “It's about me and my kids, and that dog, and I chose my kids."

The dog was found hanging from a tree in woods off of Hallock Street in Jamestown on Monday. According to police, the dog had been hanging there since November.

"This was a very vicious and horrific act to a poor and defenseless animal,” said Captain Samuelson. “We're happy for this to come to a conclusion so quickly."

Overton says he does regret not giving his dog a proper burial.

“I loved that dog,” said Overton. “It was part of the family, but in the heat of the moment, I did what I had to do as a parent."