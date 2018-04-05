News
Mercyhurst University Holds 26th Annual Career Fair
Thursday, April 5th 2018
The quest for a job had people getting up close and personal at Mercyhurst University.
The 26th career fair on campus was held on campus at the athletic center. More than 110 companies and agencies were there to discuss internships along with part-time, summer and full-time job opportunities. Students got a chance to meet with all the recruiters...and hand over their resumes. #