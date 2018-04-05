News
Dozens of Refugees, Immigrants Set to Become Erie Citizens, New Americans
Two naturalization ceremonies are set for Friday at the Federal Courthouse in Erie. Nearly 100 immigrants and refugees from 45 different countries will become new Americans, and official citizens of the City of Erie. A morning ceremony will be held at 10am, and an afternoon one is set for 2pm.
Thursday, April 5th 2018, 7:06 pm EDT by
