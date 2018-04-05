ERIE, Pa. - Nearly 40 friends and religious leaders remembered the life of Amanda Schmitt Grazioli Thursday evening outside her Millcreek Twp. home, where she was killed last month. She was just 31-years-old.

"He loved her, and yet apparently he was desperate enough or that there was something not right about that relationship," said Sister Mary Ellen Plumb of the Benedictines for Peace, the group that organized the Take Back The Site vigil.

It happened at the couple's Whispering Woods home on March 8. Police say it was a call from the ex-wife of Amanda's husband, John Grazioli, 44, that tipped off authorities. An autopsy confirmed it was a single gunshot wound to the head that killed Amanda, who had been married to John for just six months at the time of her death. Police eventually arrested him at downtown Erie's Saint Peter Cathedral after he went there and told a priest what he'd done.

"It's really hard," said Sandy Acker, who lives across the street from the home.

Acker calls Amanda a "friendly" person. John, Acker said, was quiet but would interact with them the way Amanda would.

"No, I didn't see anything, honestly," Acker said when asked if she noticed any trouble in the couple's relationship.

Amanda's family lives in Altoona so they were unable to make it to the vigil, Plumb said. But the Benedictines have spoken to the family in recent days and the family is still devastated.

Last month, police also found a note from John Grazioli inside the home, saying he'd killed his wife and that he was "profoundly sorry." The Benedictines, prayed for both Amanda and John.