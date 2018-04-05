The main mast went up Thursday.

A local crane company came in, to help hoist up the main mast and the snow mast.

Flagship Niagara crews worked all winter, to restore both.

The ship is comprised of a total of three masts, all connected to the main mast, which makes it stand 120 ft. tall, after the top mast is in place. The main mast is the largest piece of wood on the ship. It weighs 12,000 lbs.

Now, they are ready, to get her in ship shape.