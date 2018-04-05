ERIE, Pa. - UPMC's Donate Life events continued with a townhall information session at the Bayfront Convention Center and the lighting of the Bicentennial Tower.

The tower is lit up in blue and green to recognize donate life month.

More than 115,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for an organ transplant, including 2,500 in western Pa.

UPMC-Hamot is the first transplant center in the region.