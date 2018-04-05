News
Hundreds Bid on Famous Dave's Memorabilia
Everything was up for bid, including the restaurant's decor, and light fixtures; 400 items in all.
ERIE, Pa. -
Going once.... Going twice...... Sold!
A big auction was held at the Famous Dave's restaurant on upper Peach St.
Hundreds of people were there to try to take home a reminder of their favorite restaurant.
Scott Enterprises closed Famous Dave's and Q'doba, which is now Aspen Dental.
Cannon's Chop House will move into the former Famous Dave's building.