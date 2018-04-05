ERIE, Pa. - Going once.... Going twice...... Sold!

A big auction was held at the Famous Dave's restaurant on upper Peach St.

Everything was up for bid, including the restaurant's decor, and light fixtures; 400 items in all.

Hundreds of people were there to try to take home a reminder of their favorite restaurant.

Scott Enterprises closed Famous Dave's and Q'doba, which is now Aspen Dental.

Cannon's Chop House will move into the former Famous Dave's building.