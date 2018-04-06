Funding in Erie Public Schools has long been an issue for the school district, causing teachers to sometimes pay for supplies out of their own pocket.

Thanks to a crypto currency company based in California, $29M were donated to public schools across the Country, including around 20 schools in Erie.

McKinley Elementary School is one of the schools receiving a donation.

“It's totally exciting. We love hearing that we have projects that are completely funded it means for us that we don't have to dig into our pockets,” Special Education Teacher Lauren Humes said. “It was just really exciting that people are willing to invest in our kids, total strangers are willing to invest in them.”

This was done through a funding website called donorschoose.org.

Humes requested 50 audio books with CD players for her classroom. Supplies that would’ve cost her more than $700.

All of that now funded by Ripple, a crypto currency startup based in San Francisco.

Students are already using those audio books, which came in earlier this week.

The audio books will benefit Humes 13 students.

“Because they are something that they'll need,” Humes said. “They're really struggling with reading right now being in special education they can't read on their own at this time and so having the books to listen to on tape it'll be helpful for them to hear good fluent reading and get them to love books.”