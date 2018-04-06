It's a concept that has been catching on all across the country, the food truck business is booming and Erie will be adding another one to their lineup.

It's called The Big Cheese, and they say they are the bee's knees of grilled cheese. This latest food truck which is going to be hitting the streets next week will be serving up some gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches.

Their menu includes,

Margherita- Roasted garlic bread, mozzarella, roasted tomato sauce, and fresh basil

Three Alarm- Roasted garlic bread, pepper jack cheese, fontina, and banana peppers.

The Big Cheese- Roasted garlic bread, smoked gouda, cheddar, and mozzarella

In a Pickle- Sour dough bread, smoked cheddar, apple wood bacon pieces, topped with a dill pickle

An Apple a Day- Sour dough bread, sautéed sliced granny smith apple, fontina cheese, arugula salad, and a pecan caramel vinaigrette

The Classic- Italian bread, cheddar, roasted tomato, and arugula salad

The food truck has been in the works for six months now and the owners are ready to see it roll.

The concept is going to be a little different then some of the other food trucks in the area. The Big Cheese Food Truck won't be down in Perry Square every day, though it will make its fair share of appearances.

The Owner’s wants to really to focus on event's such as 8 Great Tuesdays, partnering with breweries and wineries as well as participating in food truck festivals, such as the Gears and Grub festival in the West Erie Plaza.

“I think what we want to do is really hit up some of the larger events that are happening in Erie. There are a lot of events, not just in the center of Erie but in the surrounding areas,” said Owner Brock Allen.

“What we want to do is bring attention to those events through the big cheese food truck and through the food truck alliance that has been formed in Erie,” Allen said.

The Big Cheese is set to have a soft opening on April,12th and a grand Opening on April 13th in Perry Square